Insider Selling: Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (BPFH) Insider Sells $88,111.00 in Stock

Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) insider George G. Schwartz sold 6,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $88,111.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,309.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ BPFH opened at $14.05 on Monday. Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $89.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. research analysts predict that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPFH. FMR LLC raised its stake in Boston Private Financial by 9.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,513,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,467,000 after buying an additional 656,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Boston Private Financial by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,739,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,678,000 after buying an additional 567,407 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boston Private Financial by 334.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 505,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,609,000 after buying an additional 389,254 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Boston Private Financial by 22.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,589,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,923,000 after buying an additional 288,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Boston Private Financial by 49.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 306,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 101,720 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BPFH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Boston Private Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, Investment Management, and Wealth Advisory.

