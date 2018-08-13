Insider Selling: Aratana Therapeutics Inc (PETX) Insider Sells $13,771.10 in Stock

Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PETX) insider Ernst Heinen sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $13,771.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,303. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ernst Heinen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 10th, Ernst Heinen sold 4,628 shares of Aratana Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $23,834.20.

PETX stock opened at $5.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $244.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Aratana Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $7.28.

Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 million. Aratana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.23% and a negative return on equity of 35.25%. equities analysts anticipate that Aratana Therapeutics Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 461,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 94,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aratana Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 21,654 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Aratana Therapeutics by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Aratana Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 468,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 47,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Aratana Therapeutics by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 17,677 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PETX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Aratana Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aratana Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.21.

About Aratana Therapeutics

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc, a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States and Belgium. Its product portfolio includes multiple therapeutics and therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics.

