Insider Selling: Apple Inc. (AAPL) COO Sells $3,237,772.72 in Stock

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 15,652 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.86, for a total transaction of $3,237,772.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 122,837 shares in the company, valued at $25,410,061.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Apple opened at $207.53 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.16 and a 12 month high of $209.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $1,026.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.16. Apple had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The firm had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.70%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. 58.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $203.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.81.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

