Insider Buying: Intercede Group plc (IGP) Insider Buys £450,560.40 in Stock

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP) insider Jacques Tredoux acquired 1,501,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £450,560.40 ($583,249.71).

LON IGP opened at GBX 29 ($0.38) on Monday. Intercede Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 18 ($0.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 65.65 ($0.85).

Intercede Group (LON:IGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported GBX (7.60) (($0.10)) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (8.90) (($0.12)) by GBX 1.30 ($0.02).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Intercede Group in a research note on Thursday, June 7th.

About Intercede Group

Intercede Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies identity and credential management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers MyID, which enables enterprises to replace employee passwords with secure and digital identities on smart cards, virtual smart cards, and mobile devices, as well as provides protection against the number one cause of data breaches-weak or compromised user credentials; MyIDaaS, a cloud based credential management system that enables organizations to replace passwords with trusted digital identities; RapID, an authentication service for mobile apps and cloud services; and RapID Secure Login that enables administrators and subscribers to login to Websites and blogs without cumbersome and insecure usernames and passwords.

