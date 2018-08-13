Insider Buying: Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) Major Shareholder Buys $12,189,288.00 in Stock

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 314,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.77 per share, for a total transaction of $12,189,288.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Beacon Roofing Supply opened at $36.98 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $66.47.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 1.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BECN has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Wedbush set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 194.6% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter worth about $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.