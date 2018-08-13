Insider Buying: Axovant Sciences Ltd (AXON) Director Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Axovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:AXON) Director George Bickerstaff acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ AXON remained flat at $$2.07 on Monday. 617,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,294,068. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Axovant Sciences Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -0.15.
Axovant Sciences (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.33). analysts forecast that Axovant Sciences Ltd will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Axovant Sciences by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 108,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 56,600 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Axovant Sciences during the second quarter valued at $338,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axovant Sciences by 284.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 135,141 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axovant Sciences by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 183,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 63,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Axovant Sciences by 2,519.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 176,227 shares during the last quarter. 13.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Axovant Sciences Company Profile
Axovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for the treatment of dementia and related neurological disorders in the United States and Europe. Its lead product candidate, intepirdine, a selective 5-HT6 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; in Phase IIb clinical trial for treating dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in Phase II clinical trial for treating cait and balance in Alzheimer's disease, DLB, and Parkinson's disease dementia.
