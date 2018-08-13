Insider Buying: Axovant Sciences Ltd (AXON) Director Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Axovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:AXON) Director George Bickerstaff acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ AXON remained flat at $$2.07 on Monday. 617,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,294,068. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Axovant Sciences Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -0.15.

Axovant Sciences (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.33). analysts forecast that Axovant Sciences Ltd will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXON shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axovant Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Axovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Axovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Axovant Sciences by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 108,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 56,600 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Axovant Sciences during the second quarter valued at $338,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axovant Sciences by 284.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 135,141 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axovant Sciences by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 183,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 63,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Axovant Sciences by 2,519.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 176,227 shares during the last quarter. 13.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axovant Sciences Company Profile

Axovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for the treatment of dementia and related neurological disorders in the United States and Europe. Its lead product candidate, intepirdine, a selective 5-HT6 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; in Phase IIb clinical trial for treating dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in Phase II clinical trial for treating cait and balance in Alzheimer's disease, DLB, and Parkinson's disease dementia.

