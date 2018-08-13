Inseego (INSG) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inseego from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th.

NASDAQ INSG opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.27. Inseego has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.07.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $49.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.44 million. research analysts predict that Inseego will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inseego stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,047,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,469 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.76% of Inseego worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS), Internet of Things (IoT), and mobile solutions worldwide. The company sells SaaS, software, and service solutions across multiple IoT vertical markets, including fleet management and vehicle telematics, aviation, usage-based insurance, stolen vehicle recovery, asset tracking and monitoring, business connectivity, and subscription management.

