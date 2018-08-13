Inogen Inc (INGN) EVP Sells $5,667,574.89 in Stock

Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) EVP Byron Myers sold 24,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.13, for a total transaction of $5,667,574.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,329 shares in the company, valued at $9,614,185.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Byron Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inogen alerts:

On Monday, July 9th, Byron Myers sold 11,074 shares of Inogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.22, for a total transaction of $2,217,236.28.

On Wednesday, June 20th, Byron Myers sold 8,056 shares of Inogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.58, for a total transaction of $1,535,312.48.

On Monday, June 18th, Byron Myers sold 1,846 shares of Inogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total transaction of $350,813.84.

On Thursday, June 7th, Byron Myers sold 11,170 shares of Inogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.03, for a total transaction of $2,089,125.10.

INGN stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $226.25. 150,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,721. Inogen Inc has a one year low of $90.84 and a one year high of $242.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $97.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.61 million. Inogen had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 16.51%. research analysts expect that Inogen Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on INGN. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Inogen from $215.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Inogen to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Inogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Inogen from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inogen in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inogen in the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inogen in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inogen in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inogen in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The company's oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.