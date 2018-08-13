Innoviva (INVA) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.24

Headlines about Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Innoviva earned a daily sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.4524810661567 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Innoviva traded down $0.07, reaching $13.82, during trading on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 5,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,149. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.25. Innoviva has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.13, a current ratio of 26.39 and a quick ratio of 26.39.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $67.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.50 million. Innoviva had a net margin of 70.01% and a negative return on equity of 83.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Innoviva will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Innoviva in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

In related news, VP George B. Abercrombie sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 305,235 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Desparbes sold 5,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $83,635.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 376,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,428,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI); ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI); and TRELEGY ELLIPTA (the combination FF/UMEC/VI).

