Ingles Markets, Incorporated (IMKTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Ingles Markets an industry rank of 237 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMKTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingles Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Ingles Markets from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 36.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 885,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,144,000 after buying an additional 238,491 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 13.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,048,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,332,000 after buying an additional 125,446 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 32.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 375,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,722,000 after buying an additional 92,509 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 274.5% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 50,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 29.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after buying an additional 40,065 shares in the last quarter. 61.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ingles Markets opened at $34.35 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Ingles Markets has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $36.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.46.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $984.56 million during the quarter. research analysts anticipate that Ingles Markets will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 12th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 11th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.81%.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

