Ingersoll-Rand (IR) Price Target Increased to $117.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $115.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.23.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

Ingersoll-Rand opened at $96.25 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.34. Ingersoll-Rand has a 1-year low of $79.63 and a 1-year high of $99.00.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Ingersoll-Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

In related news, insider Paul A. Camuti sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,121 shares of company stock worth $3,804,936. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 3.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 140.7% during the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 186,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 18,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 299.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

Featured Article: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.