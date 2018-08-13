ING Groep (ING) Trading Down 0.1%

ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) shares fell 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.69 and last traded at $13.40. 406,813 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,708,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.38.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ING. ValuEngine cut shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get ING Groep alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a $0.2799 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is presently 45.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its holdings in ING Groep by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 270,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 91,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in ING Groep by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 21,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Afam Capital Inc. grew its holdings in ING Groep by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 377,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.