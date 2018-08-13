IndexIQ Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in FMC Corp (FMC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,628,000 after buying an additional 19,023 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in FMC by 5.0% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 20,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in FMC by 17.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 465,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,558,000 after purchasing an additional 68,382 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 39.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 34.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FMC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on FMC from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $98.70 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Bank of America set a $100.00 target price on FMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on FMC from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.93.

In other FMC news, insider Paul W. Graves sold 3,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $319,782.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,077.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FMC opened at $87.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.60. FMC Corp has a 1 year low of $72.73 and a 1 year high of $98.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

