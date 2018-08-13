IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Mobileiron Inc (MOBL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 441,895 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,974 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of Mobileiron worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mobileiron by 26.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 36,438 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Mobileiron during the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Mobileiron by 11,393.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,505,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,485 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Mobileiron during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mobileiron by 59.8% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 133,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 49,977 shares during the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MOBL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.31.

Shares of Mobileiron opened at $4.98 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Mobileiron Inc has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.66 million, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.29.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 29.39% and a negative return on equity of 131.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Mobileiron Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Mobileiron Profile

MobileIron, Inc provides a purpose-built mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience in the United States and internationally. The company offers MobileIron platform, a government-grade security platform, which combines cloud security, unified endpoint management, secure connectivity, and threat intelligence into an integrated solution designed to protect business data in order to deliver enterprise services to users.

