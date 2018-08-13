ILG Inc (ILG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $473.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect ILG Inc (NASDAQ:ILG) to announce sales of $473.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ILG’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $467.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $479.00 million. ILG reported sales of $450.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ILG will report full year sales of $1.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.04 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ILG.

ILG (NASDAQ:ILG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. ILG had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.00 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on ILG. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ILG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ILG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

ILG opened at $34.07 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.78. ILG has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ILG by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of ILG during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in ILG during the second quarter valued at $330,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in ILG by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ILG during the second quarter valued at $5,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

About ILG

ILG, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional vacation services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership (VO), and Exchange and Rental. The VO segment engages in the sale, marketing, financing, and development of vacation ownership interests; and management of vacation ownership resorts, as well as in the provision of related services to owners and homeowners' associations (HOAs).

