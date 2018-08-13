IFG Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,451 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 16,101 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9,868.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Sharon J. Bracken sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $40,073.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,986.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Blaser sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $965,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,703,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,440 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories opened at $64.03 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $48.06 and a 1-year high of $65.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $112.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.53.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Sunday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

