Ideal Power (IPWR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04, reports. Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 833.16% and a negative return on equity of 75.12%.

Shares of Ideal Power stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,121. Ideal Power has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Ideal Power alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IPWR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ideal Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ideal Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ideal Power in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ideal Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.19.

Ideal Power Inc develops power conversion solutions with a focus on solar and storage, microgrid, and stand-alone energy storage applications. It operates through two Divisions, Power Conversion Systems and B-TRAN. The Power Conversion Systems Division focuses on its Power Packet Switching Architecture technology.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.