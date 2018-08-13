Ichor (ICHR) & Hanwha Q Cells (HQCL) Head to Head Analysis

Ichor (NASDAQ: ICHR) and Hanwha Q Cells (NASDAQ:HQCL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ichor and Hanwha Q Cells’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ichor $655.89 million 0.84 $56.45 million $2.41 9.42 Hanwha Q Cells $2.18 billion 0.32 -$12.40 million ($0.11) -75.45

Ichor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hanwha Q Cells. Hanwha Q Cells is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ichor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.7% of Ichor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Hanwha Q Cells shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Ichor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ichor and Hanwha Q Cells, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ichor 0 0 4 1 3.20 Hanwha Q Cells 2 0 0 0 1.00

Ichor presently has a consensus price target of $38.60, suggesting a potential upside of 70.04%. Hanwha Q Cells has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.61%. Given Ichor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ichor is more favorable than Hanwha Q Cells.

Risk & Volatility

Ichor has a beta of 4.67, meaning that its stock price is 367% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hanwha Q Cells has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ichor and Hanwha Q Cells’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ichor 8.60% 39.18% 16.73% Hanwha Q Cells 0.19% 0.86% 0.18%

Summary

Ichor beats Hanwha Q Cells on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and South Korea. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning. It also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Hanwha Q Cells

Hanwha Q CELLS Co., Ltd., a solar energy company, develops, manufactures, and sells solar cells and photovoltaic (PV) modules in South Korea, the United States, Europe, Japan, Australia, the People's Republic of China, India, Turkey, and internationally. Its principal products include PV cells, PV modules, silicon ingots, and silicon wafers. The company also develops and sells solar power projects; and offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as operation and management services. In addition, it offers services for the development and installation of ground-mounted and commercial rooftop PV systems. Hanwha Q CELLS Co., Ltd. serves utility companies and system integrators directly, as well as through third-party distributors. The company is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. Hanwha Q CELLS Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Hanwha Solar Holdings Co., Ltd.

