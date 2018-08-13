ICF International (ICFI) and Exponent (EXPO) Financial Review

ICF International (NASDAQ: ICFI) and Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ICF International and Exponent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICF International 0 3 3 0 2.50 Exponent 0 0 2 0 3.00

ICF International presently has a consensus price target of $77.40, indicating a potential upside of 1.71%. Exponent has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential downside of 20.56%. Given ICF International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ICF International is more favorable than Exponent.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ICF International and Exponent’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICF International $1.23 billion 1.17 $62.87 million $3.02 25.20 Exponent $347.80 million 7.53 $41.30 million $1.07 47.06

ICF International has higher revenue and earnings than Exponent. ICF International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exponent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.2% of ICF International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of Exponent shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of ICF International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Exponent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

ICF International pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Exponent pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. ICF International pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Exponent pays out 48.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Exponent has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Exponent is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares ICF International and Exponent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICF International 5.33% 9.90% 5.46% Exponent 13.51% 20.52% 14.07%

Risk & Volatility

ICF International has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exponent has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ICF International beats Exponent on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICF International

ICF International Inc. provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, and stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges. It also identifies, defines, and implements policies, plans, programs, and business tools through a range of standard and customized methodologies for its clients; conducts survey research; collects and analyzes various data to understand critical issues and options for its clients; and provides actionable business intelligence, as well as information and data management solutions that allow integrated, and purpose-driven data usage. In addition, the company provides solutions to optimize the customer and citizen experience; and cyber security solutions that support the range of cyber security missions and protect IT infrastructures in the face of relentless threats, as well as designs, develops, and implements technology systems that are principal to its clients' mission or business performance. Further, it informs and engages its clients' constituents, customers, and employees through public relations, branding and marketing, multichannel and strategic communications, and reputation issues management. The company serves energy, environment, and infrastructure; health, education, and social programs; safety and security; and consumer and financial markets. The company was formerly known as ICF Consulting Group Holdings, LLC and changed its name to ICF International, Inc. in 2006. ICF International, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, industrial structures, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, statistical and data sciences, thermal sciences, and vehicle analysis. The Environmental and Health segment offers services in the areas of chemical regulation and food safety, ecological and biological sciences, environmental and earth sciences, and health sciences. The company offers approximately 90 different technical disciplines to solve complicated issues facing industry and government. It serves clients in chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, food, beverage and nutrition, government, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, technology, industrial equipment, transportation, and other sectors of the economy. The company was formerly known as The Failure Group, Inc. and changed its name to Exponent, Inc. in 1998. Exponent, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

