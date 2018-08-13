IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Aegis raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $240.00. Aegis currently has a buy rating on the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp traded as high as $195.91 and last traded at $194.21, with a volume of 45935 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $192.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on IAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $186.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $216.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 11.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 15.8% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Opera Trading Capital bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.50. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Video, Applications, and Publishing segments. The Match Group segment provides subscription dating products, which enable users to establish a profile and review the profiles of other users in 42 languages.

