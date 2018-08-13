HUYA (HUYA) Issues Earnings Results

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $1.92, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.74 million. HUYA’s quarterly revenue was up 125.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HUYA stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,883,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,172,089. HUYA has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.82.

Get HUYA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUYA shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of HUYA in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of HUYA in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HUYA in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, 86 Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of HUYA in a research note on Monday, June 18th.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.