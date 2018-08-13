Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Chevron Co. (CVX)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $110,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 566.9% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron opened at $123.34 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $236.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $105.30 and a 12-month high of $133.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $42.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.62 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

In other news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total transaction of $589,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $589,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,690. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. ValuEngine cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Macquarie cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.49.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

