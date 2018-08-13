Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $185.57 Million

Analysts expect that Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) will post sales of $185.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Howard Hughes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $178.58 million to $192.57 million. Howard Hughes reported sales of $258.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Howard Hughes will report full-year sales of $852.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $700.93 million to $1.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion per share. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Howard Hughes.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.34). Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “$141.27” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

Shares of Howard Hughes stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.39. Howard Hughes has a one year low of $114.28 and a one year high of $142.36. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.25 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, insider Paul H. Layne sold 4,928 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $675,136.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,019,069. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 156.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 19,371 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,087,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 14,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Master Planned Communities, Operating Assets, and Strategic Developments. The Master Planned Communities segment develops and sells residential and commercial land.

