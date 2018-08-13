Horizon Pharma (HZNP) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HZNP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Pharma from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $21.00 target price on shares of Horizon Pharma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Horizon Pharma in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Horizon Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.27.

Shares of Horizon Pharma opened at $20.95 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Horizon Pharma has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $21.10. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $302.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.51 million. Horizon Pharma had a negative net margin of 28.02% and a positive return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Horizon Pharma will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Timothy P. Walbert sold 83,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $1,347,818.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 15,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $271,312.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,999 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Horizon Pharma by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 27,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Horizon Pharma by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Horizon Pharma by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Pharma by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Horizon Pharma by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Pharma Company Profile

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's marketed medicine portfolio consists of RAVICTI for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; PROCYSBI to treat nephropathic cystinosis; ACTIMMUNE for the treatment of chronic granulomatous disease and malignant osteopetrosis; BUPHENYL to treat urea cycle disorders; and QUINSAIR for the treatment of chronic pulmonary infections due to pseudomonas aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis patients.

