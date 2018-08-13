Hologic (HOLX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HOLX. TheStreet upgraded Hologic from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Hologic from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hologic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.33.

Get Hologic alerts:

Shares of Hologic opened at $40.66 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Hologic has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $45.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.74.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.14 million. equities research analysts forecast that Hologic will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,107 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $389,321.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 18,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Hologic by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.