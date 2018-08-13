HL Financial Services LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

HL Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $158,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,232.4% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF opened at $51.72 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $50.83 and a twelve month high of $58.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

