HL Financial Services LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)

HL Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $6,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 64,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 75,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,350,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 22,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantus Capital Management Inc increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 1,055,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,159,000 after buying an additional 55,670 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $88.20 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $82.16 and a twelve month high of $94.20.

