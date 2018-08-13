HighPoint Resources Corp (HPR) Position Decreased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,765 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in HighPoint Resources were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HighPoint Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,409,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HighPoint Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $3,896,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in HighPoint Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,323,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HighPoint Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $581,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in HighPoint Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Get HighPoint Resources alerts:

In other news, SVP David R. Macosko sold 22,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $151,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HighPoint Resources opened at $5.07 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 1.15. HighPoint Resources Corp has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $7.60.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 52.13%. The business had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.42 million. HighPoint Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that HighPoint Resources Corp will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HPR shares. TheStreet raised HighPoint Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on HighPoint Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised HighPoint Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

HighPoint Resources Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for HighPoint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPoint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.