Highland Private Wealth Management Takes $512,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 71.4% during the second quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 223,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF opened at $146.25 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $123.79 and a 12-month high of $147.68.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.