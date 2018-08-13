Highland Private Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 893,607 iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 893,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,741,000. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 3.8% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Highland Private Wealth Management owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Gold Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 30,921 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,449,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 16.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,281,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 158,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $11.61 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $13.11.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

