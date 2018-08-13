Hershey Co (HSY) Holdings Raised by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 318.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 349.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,134,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,187,000 after buying an additional 1,659,697 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth $48,331,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 62.7% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 965,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,530,000 after buying an additional 371,878 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 58.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 942,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,222,000 after buying an additional 349,264 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 420.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 341,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,823,000 after buying an additional 276,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Hershey news, insider Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $138,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,181,850.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David L. Shedlarz sold 5,450 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $497,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,723.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY opened at $97.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.32. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $89.10 and a 1 year high of $115.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 108.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.722 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 55.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.35.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

