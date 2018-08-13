HeroNode (HER) 24 Hour Volume Hits $58,847.00

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last seven days, HeroNode has traded 39.6% lower against the dollar. HeroNode has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $58,847.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HeroNode token can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Bilaxy, IDEX and LBank.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HeroNode alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003565 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015987 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000314 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007362 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00256699 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00164551 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012264 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000112 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

HeroNode Token Profile

HeroNode launched on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 652,568,198 tokens. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io . HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node

Buying and Selling HeroNode

HeroNode can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Token Store, Bilaxy, LBank and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HeroNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeroNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.