Heritage Insurance (HRTG) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its subsidiary, Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company, the Company provides personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is based in Clearwater, Florida. “

HRTG has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Heritage Insurance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

NYSE HRTG opened at $14.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Heritage Insurance has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

In related news, Director Steven C. Martindale acquired 2,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.08 per share, with a total value of $30,748.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRTG. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Heritage Insurance by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Insurance by 340.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 61,933 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $476,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance, as well as residential wind-only property insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina.

