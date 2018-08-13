Helen of Troy (HELE) Receiving Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Helen of Troy earned a media sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.0222127952408 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Helen of Troy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.75.

Shares of Helen of Troy opened at $110.30 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $81.10 and a 1 year high of $119.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 9th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $354.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vincent D. Carson sold 6,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total transaction of $726,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

