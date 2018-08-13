Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on August 30th

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th.

Healthcare Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 75.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.3%.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of HR stock opened at $30.09 on Monday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $26.09 and a 52 week high of $34.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.10). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Knox Singleton sold 18,341 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $499,792.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,782. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,561 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $78,264.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on HR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned 201 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.9 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.0 billion.

Further Reading: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.