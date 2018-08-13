Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.09

News articles about Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Healthcare Realty Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.7564810805529 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

HR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $30.09 on Monday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $34.26. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 0.72%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.43%.

In other news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $78,264.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,486,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Knox Singleton sold 18,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $499,792.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,782. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned 201 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.9 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.0 billion.

