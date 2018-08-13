Head-To-Head Survey: Scorpio Bulkers (SALT) & Seacor (CKH)

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE: SALT) and Seacor (NYSE:CKH) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Scorpio Bulkers alerts:

Scorpio Bulkers has a beta of 3.11, meaning that its share price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seacor has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

38.9% of Scorpio Bulkers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Seacor shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Seacor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Scorpio Bulkers and Seacor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scorpio Bulkers $162.21 million 3.18 -$59.72 million ($0.57) -11.93 Seacor $577.89 million 1.62 $61.64 million $1.29 39.86

Seacor has higher revenue and earnings than Scorpio Bulkers. Scorpio Bulkers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seacor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Scorpio Bulkers and Seacor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scorpio Bulkers -8.17% -1.84% -1.06% Seacor 18.26% 2.88% 1.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Scorpio Bulkers and Seacor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scorpio Bulkers 0 1 4 0 2.80 Seacor 0 2 0 0 2.00

Scorpio Bulkers presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 54.41%. Seacor has a consensus price target of $48.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.68%. Given Scorpio Bulkers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Scorpio Bulkers is more favorable than Seacor.

Dividends

Scorpio Bulkers pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Seacor does not pay a dividend. Scorpio Bulkers pays out -14.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Seacor beats Scorpio Bulkers on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc., a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers along worldwide shipping routes. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned or finance leased 55 vessels comprising 18 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Monaco, Monaco.

About Seacor

SEACOR Holdings Inc., a diversified holding company, engages in transportation, and logistics and risk management consultancy businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services segment owns and operates a diversified fleet of marine transportation, and towing and bunkering assets. This segment also operates carriers for the United States coastwise trade of crude oil, petroleum, and chemical products; and owns and operates dry bulk carriers. In addition, the company's Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services segment provides terminal support and technical ship management services, as well as pure car/truck carrier, liner, and short-sea transportation services. Its Inland Transportation & Logistics Services segment markets and operates river transportation equipment for moving agricultural and industrial commodities and containers, and petroleum products; owns and operates multi-modal terminal facilities; and operates barge fleeting locations and transshipment terminal. The company's Witt O'Brien's segment provides resilience solutions for areas of critical infrastructure. The company also engages in lending and leasing activities; and agricultural commodity trading and logistics business; and provision of general aviation services. SEACOR Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.