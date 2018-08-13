Head to Head Survey: Organovo (ONVO) versus Pluristem Therapeutics (PSTI)

Organovo (NASDAQ: ONVO) and Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.9% of Organovo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Organovo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Organovo and Pluristem Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Organovo $4.60 million 27.30 -$34.80 million ($0.32) -3.53 Pluristem Therapeutics $2.85 million 48.82 -$27.81 million ($0.32) -3.92

Pluristem Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Organovo. Pluristem Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Organovo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Organovo and Pluristem Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organovo -746.56% -66.34% -60.11% Pluristem Therapeutics N/A -77.44% -61.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Organovo and Pluristem Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Organovo 0 2 2 0 2.50 Pluristem Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Organovo currently has a consensus price target of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 187.61%. Pluristem Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $4.13, indicating a potential upside of 228.69%. Given Pluristem Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pluristem Therapeutics is more favorable than Organovo.

Risk & Volatility

Organovo has a beta of 2.56, suggesting that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pluristem Therapeutics has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pluristem Therapeutics beats Organovo on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture. The company offers ExVive human liver tissue and ExVive human kidney tissue used for predictive preclinical testing of drug compounds. It is also developing in vivo liver tissues to treat a range of rare, life-threatening diseases. In addition, the company offers preclinical in vitro disease modeling platforms, including a range of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis conditions. Further, it involved in various programs to develop its NovoTissues transplantable tissues to address various serious unmet medical needs in adult and pediatric populations primarily focusing on liver disease. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

