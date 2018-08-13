Head-To-Head Contrast: Amyris (AMRS) versus Westlake Chemical (WLK)

Amyris (NASDAQ: AMRS) and Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.0% of Amyris shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.9% of Westlake Chemical shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Amyris shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 72.0% of Westlake Chemical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Amyris and Westlake Chemical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amyris -84.53% N/A -94.79% Westlake Chemical 18.55% 19.44% 8.99%

Risk and Volatility

Amyris has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westlake Chemical has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Westlake Chemical pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Amyris does not pay a dividend. Westlake Chemical pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Westlake Chemical has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amyris and Westlake Chemical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amyris $143.45 million 2.71 -$72.32 million ($3.05) -2.53 Westlake Chemical $8.04 billion 1.58 $1.30 billion $5.47 17.93

Westlake Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than Amyris. Amyris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westlake Chemical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Amyris and Westlake Chemical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amyris 0 1 2 0 2.67 Westlake Chemical 2 8 8 0 2.33

Amyris presently has a consensus price target of $9.67, indicating a potential upside of 25.05%. Westlake Chemical has a consensus price target of $117.56, indicating a potential upside of 19.89%. Given Amyris’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Amyris is more favorable than Westlake Chemical.

Summary

Westlake Chemical beats Amyris on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc. provides various alternatives to a range of petroleum-sourced products worldwide. The company uses its industrial bioscience technology to design microbes primarily yeast, as well as to convert plant-sourced sugars into renewable ingredients. It produces and sells Biofene that converts to squalane, which is used as an emollient in cosmetics and other personal care products; and natural oils and aroma chemicals for the flavors and fragrances market. The company also provides renewable solvents, polymers, and lubricants for industrial markets; Biofene ingredients for nutraceuticals and vitamins market; and renewable fuels for transportation fuels markets. It has a collaboration partnership with Total S.A. to produce and commercialize Biofene-based diesel and jet fuels. The company was formerly known as Amyris Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Amyris, Inc. in June 2010. Amyris, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products. This segment also manufactures and sells building products fabricated from PVC, including pipe, fittings, profiles, trims, moldings, fence and decking products, window and door components, and film and sheet products. Westlake Chemical Corporation offers its products to a range of customers, including chemical processors, plastics fabricators, small construction contractors, municipalities, and supply warehouses in various consumer and industrial markets, such as flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, coatings, water treatment, refrigerants, residential and commercial construction, as well as other durable and non-durable goods. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Westlake Chemical Corporation is a subsidiary of TTWF LP.

