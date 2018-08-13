Head to Head Comparison: Veoneer (VNE) and Lydall (LDL)

Veoneer (NYSE: VNE) and Lydall (NYSE:LDL) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Veoneer and Lydall’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veoneer N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lydall $698.44 million 1.01 $49.31 million $2.80 14.54

Lydall has higher revenue and earnings than Veoneer.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Veoneer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of Lydall shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Lydall shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Veoneer and Lydall’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veoneer N/A N/A N/A Lydall 6.20% 12.74% 7.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Veoneer and Lydall, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veoneer 0 9 4 0 2.31 Lydall 0 0 2 0 3.00

Veoneer presently has a consensus target price of $47.07, indicating a potential downside of 14.43%. Lydall has a consensus target price of $59.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.96%. Given Lydall’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lydall is more favorable than Veoneer.

Summary

Lydall beats Veoneer on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments. The Performance Materials segment offers filtration media solutions for air, fluid power, and industrial applications, such as clean-space, commercial, HVAC, power generation, and industrial processes. This segment also provides non-woven veils, papers, mats, and specialty composites for the building products, appliances, and energy and industrial markets; and life sciences filtration products for biopharmaceutical pre-filtration and clarification, diagnostic and analytical testing, respiratory protection, water filtration, and high purity process filtration. The Technical Nonwovens segment offers nonwoven rolled-good felt media and filter bags used primarily in industrial air and liquid filtration applications. The Thermal Acoustical Solutions segment provides engineered products for the transportation sector to thermally shield sensitive components from high heat, improve exhaust gas treatment, and lower harmful emissions, as well as assist in the reduction of powertrain and road noise. Its products are used in the tunnel, fuel tank, rear muffler, and spare tire applications, as well as outer dash, powertrain, catalytic converter, turbo charger, and manifolds of cars, trucks, SUVs, heavy duty trucks, and recreational vehicles. This segment also offers thermal and acoustical insulating solutions comprising organic and inorganic fiber composites for the automotive and truck markets. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers and tier-one suppliers through internal sales force and distribution network. Lydall, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Manchester, Connecticut.

