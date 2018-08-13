Head-To-Head Comparison: Science Applications International (SAIC) & Open Text (OTEX)

Science Applications International (NYSE: SAIC) and Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Science Applications International pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Open Text pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Science Applications International pays out 35.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Open Text pays out 67.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Open Text has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Open Text is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Science Applications International and Open Text, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Science Applications International 0 5 4 0 2.44 Open Text 1 0 8 0 2.78

Science Applications International currently has a consensus target price of $84.71, suggesting a potential downside of 1.62%. Open Text has a consensus target price of $44.60, suggesting a potential upside of 14.42%. Given Open Text’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Open Text is more favorable than Science Applications International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Science Applications International and Open Text’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Science Applications International $4.45 billion 0.82 $179.00 million $3.53 24.39 Open Text $2.82 billion 3.71 $242.22 million $0.91 42.84

Open Text has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Science Applications International. Science Applications International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Open Text, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.0% of Science Applications International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.6% of Open Text shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Science Applications International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Open Text shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Science Applications International and Open Text’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Science Applications International 3.95% 56.35% 8.87% Open Text 8.60% 8.09% 3.81%

Risk and Volatility

Science Applications International has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Open Text has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Open Text beats Science Applications International on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. Its offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure. The company serves the U.S. military comprising Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard; the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency; the National Aeronautics and Space Administration; the U.S. Department of State; and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The company was formerly known as SAIC Gemini, Inc. and changed its name to Science Applications International Corporation in September 2013. Science Applications International Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services that assist organizations in finding, utilizing, and sharing business information from various devices. The company offers content solutions that provide content and records management, archiving, and email management and capture solutions, as well as Core, a software as a service based multi-tenant cloud solution; business process management for analyzing, automating, monitoring, and optimizing structured business processes; and customer experience management products, which offer Web content management, digital asset management, customer communications management, social software, and portal. Its products also include business network solutions comprising business-to-business integration, fax solutions, and secure messaging; analytics solutions, including embedded reporting and visualization, and big data analysis; and discovery solutions consisting of search, semantic navigation, and auto classification, as well as InfoFusion to deal with the issue of ?information silos' resulting from disconnected information sources across the enterprise. In addition, the company provides customer support programs that include access to software upgrades, a knowledge base, discussions, product information, and an online mechanism to post and review trouble tickets. Further, it offers professional services, such as consulting and learning services relating for the implementation, training, and integration of its product offerings into the customer's systems; and cloud services that allow its customers to make use of its OpenText software, services, and content over Internet enabled networks. The company serves organizations, mid-market companies, and government agencies worldwide. It has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Accenture plc, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and others. Open Text Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

