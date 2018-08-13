Head-To-Head Comparison: Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM) versus Forest City Realty Trust (FCE.A)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE: PDM) and Forest City Realty Trust (NYSE:FCE.A) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Piedmont Office Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Forest City Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust pays out 48.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Piedmont Office Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Piedmont Office Realty Trust and Forest City Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piedmont Office Realty Trust 30.50% 2.81% 1.41% Forest City Realty Trust 40.28% N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.1% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Forest City Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Forest City Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Piedmont Office Realty Trust and Forest City Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piedmont Office Realty Trust $574.17 million 4.42 $133.56 million $1.75 11.29 Forest City Realty Trust $911.90 million 7.33 $206.03 million N/A N/A

Forest City Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Risk and Volatility

Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forest City Realty Trust has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and Forest City Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piedmont Office Realty Trust 1 1 2 0 2.25 Forest City Realty Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

Piedmont Office Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $21.25, suggesting a potential upside of 7.59%. Forest City Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.08%. Given Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Piedmont Office Realty Trust is more favorable than Forest City Realty Trust.

Summary

Forest City Realty Trust beats Piedmont Office Realty Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its major markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2). For more information, see www.piedmontreit.com.

About Forest City Realty Trust

Forest City Realty Trust, Inc. is engaged in operation, development, management and acquisition of office, retail and apartment real estate and land throughout the United States. The Company’s segments include Office, Retail, Apartments, Development, Corporate and Other. Its Office segment owns, acquires and operates office and life science buildings. Its Retail segment owns, acquires and operates regional malls, specialty/urban retail centers and amenity retail within its mixed-use projects. Its Apartments segment owns, acquires and operates rental properties, including upscale and middle-market apartments, adaptive reuse developments and subsidized senior housing. Its Development segment represents the development and construction of office and life science buildings, regional malls, specialty/urban retail centers, amenity retail, apartments, condominiums and mixed-use projects.

