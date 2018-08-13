Head to Head Analysis: Tocagen (TOCA) & Sanofi (SNY)

Tocagen (NASDAQ: TOCA) and Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Tocagen alerts:

32.1% of Tocagen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of Sanofi shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Tocagen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Sanofi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Tocagen and Sanofi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tocagen -130,944.75% -70.79% -54.69% Sanofi 10.29% 23.77% 12.79%

Dividends

Sanofi pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Tocagen does not pay a dividend. Sanofi pays out 38.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tocagen and Sanofi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tocagen $40,000.00 4,509.62 -$38.92 million ($2.66) -3.41 Sanofi $39.60 billion 2.63 $4.28 billion $3.13 13.28

Sanofi has higher revenue and earnings than Tocagen. Tocagen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sanofi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tocagen and Sanofi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tocagen 0 0 3 0 3.00 Sanofi 2 6 5 0 2.23

Tocagen presently has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 82.12%. Sanofi has a consensus price target of $49.33, suggesting a potential upside of 18.68%. Given Tocagen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tocagen is more favorable than Sanofi.

Risk and Volatility

Tocagen has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanofi has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sanofi beats Tocagen on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tocagen

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is under Phase III clinical trial for recurrent high-grade glioma. It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase Ib clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, and melanoma. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio, an oral immunomodulator and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis. The company also provides Jevtana, a taxane derivative for prostate cancer; Taxotere, a taxoid for cancers; Eloxatin, a platinum agent for colorectal cancer; Thymoglobulin, an immunosuppressive and immunomodulating agent; Mozobil, a hematopoietic stem cell mobilizer for hematologic malignancies; and Zaltrap, a protein for metastatic colorectal cancer. In addition, it offers Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Lantus, Toujeo, Apidra, and Insuman insulins; Amaryl, an oral sulfonylurea; Lyxumia/Adlyxin, a GLP-1 receptor agonist; Soliqua 100/33/Suliqua, an insulin glargine and lixisenatide combination to treat diabetes; Admelog/Insulin lispro insulin; and Praluent, a cholesterol-lowering drug and Multaq, an anti-arrhythmic drug for atrial fibrillation. Further, the company provides Plavix, an anti-platelet agent for atherothrombotic conditions; Lovenox, a heparin for the prophylaxis and venous thromboembolism and acute coronary syndrome; Aprovel and CoAprovel anti-hypertensives; Renagel and Renvela oral phosphate binders for patients undergoing dialysis; Synvisc and Synvisc-One viscosupplements for osteoarthritis; Stilnox for insomnia; and Allegra, an anti-histamine for seasonal allergic rhinitis and uncomplicated hives. Additionally, it offers consumer health care products and generic medicines; and pediatric, influenza, adult and adolescent booster, meningitis, and travel and endemic vaccines. Sanofi has strategic alliance with Sensile Medical Ltd. The company was formerly known as Sanofi-Aventis and changed its name to Sanofi in May 2011. Sanofi was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Tocagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tocagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.