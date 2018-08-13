Head-To-Head Analysis: Kimco Realty (KIM) and LTC Properties (LTC)

Kimco Realty (NYSE: KIM) and LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LTC Properties has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

88.2% of Kimco Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of LTC Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Kimco Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of LTC Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kimco Realty and LTC Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimco Realty $1.20 billion 5.71 $426.07 million $1.55 10.50 LTC Properties $168.07 million 10.18 $87.34 million $3.10 13.92

Kimco Realty has higher revenue and earnings than LTC Properties. Kimco Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LTC Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Kimco Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. LTC Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Kimco Realty pays out 72.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LTC Properties pays out 73.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kimco Realty has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and LTC Properties has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Kimco Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kimco Realty and LTC Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimco Realty 42.68% 9.40% 4.47% LTC Properties 77.94% 16.84% 8.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kimco Realty and LTC Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimco Realty 1 12 3 0 2.13 LTC Properties 2 3 2 0 2.00

Kimco Realty currently has a consensus price target of $18.15, suggesting a potential upside of 11.58%. LTC Properties has a consensus price target of $42.83, suggesting a potential downside of 0.76%. Given Kimco Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kimco Realty is more favorable than LTC Properties.

Summary

Kimco Realty beats LTC Properties on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America's largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of March 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 475 U.S. shopping centers comprising 81 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets. Publicly traded on the NYSE since 1991, and included in the S&P 500 Index, the company has specialized in shopping center acquisitions, development and management for 60 years. For further information, please visit www.kimcorealty.com, the company's blog at blog.kimcorealty.com, or follow Kimco on Twitter at www.twitter.com/kimcorealty.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a self-administered real estate investment trust that primarily invests in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financing and structured finance solutions including mezzanine lending. At March 31, 2018, LTC had 203 investments located in 29 states comprising 105 assisted living communities, 97 skilled nursing centers and a behavioral health care hospital. Assisted living communities, independent living communities, memory care communities and combinations thereof are included in the assisted living property type. For more information on LTC Properties, Inc., visit the Company's website at www.LTCreit.com, or connect with us on Twitter @LTCreit and LinkedIn.

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.