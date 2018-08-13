HC Wainwright Reiterates “$21.00” Price Target for Sol Gel Technologies (SLGL)

HC Wainwright set a $21.00 price objective on Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SLGL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sol Gel Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised Sol Gel Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.76 million and a P/E ratio of -1.29. Sol Gel Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $16.48.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. equities analysts expect that Sol Gel Technologies will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delek Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 1,269,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 231,786 shares in the last quarter. Nexthera Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sol Gel Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,334,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sol Gel Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sol Gel Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sol Gel Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,000. 22.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sol Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

