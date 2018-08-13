HC Wainwright Analysts Give Foamix Pharmaceuticals (FOMX) a $12.00 Price Target

HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price target on Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FOMX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 11th.

Shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.04, hitting $5.80, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 2,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.96. Foamix Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $7.45.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Foamix Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,085.71% and a negative return on equity of 131.84%. equities research analysts predict that Foamix Pharmaceuticals will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Foamix Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David Domzalski sold 8,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $46,791.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 11,764 shares of company stock worth $66,360 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOMX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,101 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 743,668 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 33,893 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LLC bought a new stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $551,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Sofinnova Ventures Inc acquired a new position in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Foamix Pharmaceuticals

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a double-blind and dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by staphylococcus aureus, including methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus.

