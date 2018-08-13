HC Wainwright Analysts Give Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) a $9.00 Price Target

HC Wainwright set a $9.00 target price on Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CAPR. ValuEngine raised Capricor Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capricor Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Capricor Therapeutics from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics traded down $0.01, reaching $1.09, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 40,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,417. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of -3.22. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $4.25.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.41 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 238.25% and a net margin of 111.24%. analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

