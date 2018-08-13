HC Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $1.14 Million in Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 140,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,436,000 after purchasing an additional 33,515 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its position in Schlumberger by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 52,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Schlumberger by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Schlumberger by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 329,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,237,000 after purchasing an additional 33,185 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Schlumberger by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,038,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $406,948,000 after purchasing an additional 452,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLB. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $87.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.91.

Shares of Schlumberger opened at $66.04 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $61.02 and a 12-month high of $80.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.25%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In related news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $218,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,854.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

