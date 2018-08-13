Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (ROUS) is Lattice Strategies LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Lattice Strategies LLC raised its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 837,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,305 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF makes up 20.5% of Lattice Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lattice Strategies LLC owned 18.83% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF worth $26,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $240,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. Paracle Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $418,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $468,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ROUS opened at $32.70 on Monday. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $33.42.

