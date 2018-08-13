Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG) Holdings Trimmed by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 225.6% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 18,430 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 39.5% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 38.4% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 42.5% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 69,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 20,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jochen Zeitz sold 1,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $69,513.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.23.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $43.25 on Monday. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 12 month low of $39.34 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

